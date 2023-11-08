HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Demand for underpass at Iringal junction gets louder

Local residents march to NHAI office in Kozhikode

November 08, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Residents of Iringal under the aegis of Iringal Underpass Protest Committee staging an agitation in front of the NHAI office in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

Residents of Iringal under the aegis of Iringal Underpass Protest Committee staging an agitation in front of the NHAI office in Kozhikode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Residents of Iringal village near Vadakara, under the aegis of the Iringal Underpass Protest Committee, took out a march to the office of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Kozhikode on Wednesday demanding immediate action to grant an underpass across National Highway 66 at Iringal junction.

The demand for an underpass at Iringal is one-and-half years old. Residents of Iringal, which comes under Payyoli municipality, claimed that they had been divided in half by the highway. “Once the highway work is completed, people on the east and west sides of the road will have to travel at least 2 km to cross the road. The two halves of the village will be completely cut off from each other,” said Padannayil Prabhakaran, chairman of the protest committee.

The main carriageway of the highway is at least 1.5 metres above the level of the service roads, with concrete walls on both sides, blocking any chance to cross the road. This prevents local residents from accessing major institutions and establishments on both sides of the road. The Iringal LP School, primary health centre, Azhikkal Kadavu, and Nalanda Library are on the eastern side of the road, while the railway station, post office, Akshaya Kendra, rest house, ration shop, Pakalveedu, anganwadi, veterinary hospital, village office, and SSUP School are on the western side. Besides, there are a slew of places of temples and mosques on both sides.

“Even people travelling by bus cannot alight at Iringal and cross the road to reach their homes,” Mr. Prabhakaran added.

The protest committee has garnered the support of MPs P.T. Usha and K. Muraleedharan, and Kanathil Jameela, MLA, besides the Payyoli municipality. In a memorandum submitted to the NHAI project director in Kozhikode, the committee suggested that chainage 206/980 was suitable for a pedestrian underpass as the carriageway was at least 2.30 metres higher than the service road at this portion, and also since work on the road has not progressed much in that section.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.