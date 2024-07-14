GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Demand for mini-fishing harbour at Marad under consideration’

Published - July 14, 2024 11:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
George Kurian, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and Minorities Welfare, paying tributes to the late BJP leader K.G. Marar at the party Kozhikode district committee office on July 14.

George Kurian, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and Minorities Welfare, paying tributes to the late BJP leader K.G. Marar at the party Kozhikode district committee office on July 14. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

George Kurian, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, and Minorities Welfare, on (July 14) Sunday said that he would actively consider the demand for a mini-fishing harbour at Marad in Kozhikode district.

Mr. Kurian was attending a reception given to him by the activists of the Araya Samajam at Marad. Later, he also attended a get-together event of fishers at Puthiyappa.

Earlier, the Union Minister was received at the BJP’s Kozhikode district committee office by district president V.K. Sajeevan and other party workers. Mr. Sajeevan pointed out that Mr. Kurian had joined the BJP when it was nowhere near power in the country. Mr. Kurian, a Catholic hailing from Kottayam district, was also ridiculed by many people then, he added. M.T. Ramesh, BJP State general secretary, among others, were present. Mr. Kurian later visited Ahalya Shankar, veteran BJP leader, at her residence.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister interacted with Sunni leader Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar on the Markaz campus. The Musliar sought a special package to revive the off-campus centre of Aligarh Muslim University at Perinthalmanna in Malappuram and steps to address the anomalies in the Moulana Abul Kalam Azad scholarship for minority students.

C. Mohammed Faizy, State Haj Committee chairperson, also visited Mr. Kurian and sought completion of the runway development works at the Calicut International Airport at Karipur in another four months. He pointed out that almost 60% of the Haj pilgrims from Kerala were dependant on this airport for their travel. However, because of the ongoing development works, very few wide-bodied aircraft were operating from there, Mr. Faizy added.

