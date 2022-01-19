Demand for haematology centre at Kozhikode medical college hospital

Two haemophilia patients died in three days recently

There is a demand to set up a specialized haematology centre at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode, to cater for patients from the Malabar region in the wake of the death of two haemophilia patients in three days recently.

According to Kareem Karassery, convener of Kerala Blood Patients Protection Council, the deaths of Abdussamad, 27, a native of Kuzhimanna, and Unais, 24, of Kondotty, both in Malappuram district, on January 14 and January 12, respectively, are a cause for concern.

Mr. Karassery claimed that Abdussamad had been admitted to the MCH with severe back pain, but was discharged soon. Since he did not get any relief from pain even later, he was again taken to the MCH. However, he died on the way at a private hospital at Kondotty. Unais had been undergoing treatment at the MCH. But he died due to cerebral haemorrhage.

Functionaries of the council alleged that Sharafuddeen, a native of Puthuppanam in Kozhikode district, and a haemophilia patient, had died without getting expert treatment some time ago. They claimed that special care was not being provided to blood cell affected patients. Ten thalassaemia patients and as many people suffering from sickle cell anaemia from across the State, a majority of whom from Malabar, had died in similar circumstances in a year. Mohammed Jareesh, Abdussamad’s elder brother, had passed away in March 2003 at the MCH.

Mr. Karassery said the council had been seeking a specialized treatment centre at the MCH for the past 25 years. The government should conduct an inquiry into the deaths and ensure treatment for patients, he added.