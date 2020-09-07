Demand for dedicated cycle lanes in Kozhikode

With a steep increase in the number of cyclists in the city following the closure of gymnasiums and ban on group sports and games during the lockdown, the demand for dedicated cycle lanes in the city has gathered momentum.

“It is impossible to designate cycle tracks across the city, but cycle lanes are possible,” said Sahir Abdul Jabbar, the ‘Cycle Mayor’ of Kozhikode. “Most of our renovated roads are broad enough to accommodate a cycle lane,” he added.

Children constitute a large section of cyclists in the city. But they are unable to pedal their way to schools because of heavy traffic. “No parent would want their children to cycle amidst such traffic,” Mr. Sahir said adding that students using cycles for transportation could bring down traffic congestion to a great extent.

At present, a one-kilometre cycle track at South Beach is the only solace for hobby cyclists in the city, while professionals take up long expeditions to hilly terrains and roads with less traffic.

“Marking a cycle track, which is just as broad as footpath, is not a hard task for the authorities,” Mr. Sahir said.