Demand for dedicated bus bays for Kozhikode city services gathers steam

November 24, 2022 06:40 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

The delay in identifying a convenient spot within the Kozhikode city limits has put the brakes on the proposal for a dedicated bus bay for city service buses.

Though local administrators and people’s representatives have made many promises, bus operators say that over 300 buses, which have city service permits, have no convenient halting points in the city.

Bus operators come up with the demand again as the traffic police are now keen to enforce regulations in no-parking zones. City bus operators who make use of the wayside space for temporary halt are seemingly the majority who are fined for parking rule violations. Many of the operators say they are now forced to set apart a portion of their daily collection to meet the penalty burden.

As the private bus stand and other satellite bus stands do not permit the entry or parking of city services buses, operators are in a situation to find their own spots for temporary halts and the night time parking after the service. Many of them are making use of private properties or the compounds of petrol bunks to park vehicles.

“In the absence of any dedicated space, the majority of the city service operators are now making use of the pay-and-park service within the city limits. A parking point along Vaikom Mohammed Basheer Road is a major halt point,” says Mohammed Aneez, a driver in the city. He adds that using pay-and-park facilities everyday is hardly a viable option.

Bus workers say the lack of comfort station facilities also troubles hundreds of workers in the city service buses. When there are convenient comfort stations in all bus stands, there are no such options for city service operators, they say.

Private Bus Operators Association leaders say there has been a proposal to construct a dedicated bay for city service buses at Palayam but there is no one to take it forward to the implementation level. Earlier, the district administration had earmarked a special fund to support the cause, but nothing happened because of the delay in clearing files, they allege.

“At least there should be a convenient comfort station and rest room for city bus workers till the completion of the dedicated city bus shelters. None of the existing comfort stations are accessible for city bus operators,” says Shyju Das, a conductor in the city. He also adds that there should be initiatives on the part of the city police to identify a few parking points within the city limits exclusively for city service buses to temporarily manage the crisis.

