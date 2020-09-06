Demand for cycles up, but dealers in Kozhikode unable to ride the wave

With manufacturing yet to be in full swing, there is a shortage of products

The pandemic-related restrictions on gymnasiums and group sports has led to an increase in the demand for bicycles. However, dealers claim they are unable to meet the demand due to shortage of supply.

“Gyms have been closed for about six months. Group sports and games have been banned for the time-being. Cycling, being a good exercise, could compensate for the lack of other physical activities. Hence, a lot of people have turned to cycling these days,” said Sahir Abdul Jabbar, the ‘Cycle Mayor’ of Kozhikode.

Bicycle shops in Kerala usually witness maximum sales during April and May when schools are closed for summer vacation. This year, however, the demand has surpassed the expectations of dealers. “We never experienced such a good opportunity. But the boom is not reflected in the sales due to non-availability of products,” said a cycle dealer in the city.

“Our sale after the lockdown was double compared to the same period in previous years. It is a totally beneficial scenario. But we are unable to fully utilise it,” said another dealer. “We had enquiries even before the lockdown. Hence, we stocked up a bit. It helped us meet the demand to a small extent. But after the lockdown, manufacturing and supply have stopped. The companies have exhausted their stocks in warehouses,” he added.

Most high-end and middle-level brands of cycles available in India are imported from other countries. Even indigenous brands have imported spare parts. The companies have resumed manufacturing, but are unable to meet the demand. Factories in Ludhiana, the cycle manufacturing hub of India, are facing severe shortage of labour due to the COVID-19 crisis. Running with just around 30% of their normal staff strength, they are unable to meet the demand for the low-end and middle-level bicycles that they are known for.

Cycles are usually chosen based on the height and weight of the user. But due to non-availability of required brands, customers are forced to settle for what is on offer. “On the flip side, some of our very high-end models, that were in stock for over two years, were sold during this season,” said a dealer.

The new buyers are not professional riders, but beginners who are taking up cycling to stay fit. But once the unlocking process is complete, they may not need the cycles any more and the demand may decline.