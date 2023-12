December 29, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Akhila Kerala Thanthri Samajam has demanded that the State government enact a comprehensive law for the Malabar Devaswom Board (MDB) instead of following the obsolete Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act of the Madras Presidency. A State-level meeting of the Samajam, an association of traditional high priests, held in Kozhikode on Friday, also demanded that the MDB to share funds from its income-rich temples to pay salaries of staff of minor temples.