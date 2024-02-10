Demand for Burial Ground Road underpass gets louder

February 10, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Kozhikode

It has been over a year since local residents raised the demand to widen the railway underpass on Burial Ground Road at Chakkorathukulam. Now, they have launched a day-night protest to convince the authorities of the need to support their cause.

Cherote Surendran Road, one of the few connections between Kannur Road and Beach Road, is the shortest way to access the 67-acre burial ground that it surrounds, and hence known as Burial Ground Road or B.G. Road. The underpass on the road is, in fact, a culvert that allows small vehicles to pass if drivers are careful enough.

“People from the east side of the railway have to cross the rail using either Bhatt Road or Gandhi Road flyover to reach the burial ground. If the underpass is broad and high enough to accommodate an ambulance, travel can be reduced by at least 4 kilometres,” said Mithun Cherote, convenor of the local action committee that has taken up the task of developing the underpass.

Over the past year, Railway officials have responded to numerous petitions filed by the committee and have visited the spot. They have identified the need for a proper underpass instead of a culvert at the spot. However, for a feasibility study to be conducted at the spot, the Railway wants the government to make a formal request and support them financially.

“There is no one left for us to petition now. The Corporation, MPs, MLAs, and ministers have been intimated. The Kozhikode Corporation has even passed a motion in favour of the underpass. But no tangible steps have been taken,” said Mr. Cherote.

Writers U.K. Kumaran and P.K. Gopi were present during the day-night protest on Saturday.

