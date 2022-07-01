Delegate registration for film fest from today 

The online delegate registration for the Third International Women’s Film Festival organised by the Kerala State Film Academy as part of the Samam campaign of the Department of Culture at Kairali-Sree cinema halls here on July 16, 17, and 18, will begin on Saturday. The delegate fee is ₹300 for adults and ₹200 for students. Registration can be done through the website https://registration.iffk.in/ from 10 am.