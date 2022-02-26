Delay in setting up STPs may affect Kozhikode Corporation’s rating

Inability to implement project may also hit further funding

The delay in setting up sewage treatment plants (STPs) at Kothi and Avikkal Thodu in the city may adversely affect the flow of funds to the Kozhikode Corporation for developmental projects. With protests against the STPs progressing, the Corporation is leaving no stone unturned to convince local people about the need of the STPs before the first phase of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut) concludes and the allotted funds lapse in March 2023.

“We are in a tight spot. We need to implement the project to ensure an ODF++ status as well as for further funding under Amrut in the third phase,” said health standing committee chairperson S. Jayasree.

The Corporation gets funds from State and Central agencies besides the World Bank for developmental projects. The funding for hygiene projects are mainly from Suchitwa Mission and Amrut. However, further funding largely depends on the status of the completed projects for which funds were earlier allotted.

“Kozhikode Corporation has an ODF+ status at present. We are completely Open Defecation Free. But the STPs are essential to ensure that toilet waste, even in septic tanks, does not pollute the groundwater. We need to have STP cover for the whole city within the next eight years. Then only can we attain the ODF++ status,” said Ms. Jayasree.

Besides STPs, solid waste management, Haritha Karma Sena coverage, public toilets and drainages, cleanliness of public places and source-level waste management systems are also important for the accreditation. The Corporation needs to improve its performance and undergo continuous scrutiny to ensure continued funding.

“At present, we have 70% coverage of the Haritha Karma Sena in houses, but only 20% in establishments. This needs to improve,” said Ms. Jayasree.

At present, the protest against the STPs is the biggest hurdle for the Corporation to achieve its targeted status. “The public needs to understand that the locations were selected after proper studies and that being thickly populated was one of the reasons they were selected. They need to approach the subject rationally rather than emotionally,” added Ms. Jayasree.