GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delay in appointment of experts hits Vimukti scheme

January 28, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The de-addiction programmes launched by the Excise department under its Vimukti scheme have hit a roadblock in Kozhikode district with delay in appointing the required number of professionals including psychologists, nurses and other support staff. Though there is an increase in the number of admission queries, the centre is yet to get the service of a professional psychologist.

Accordind to Excise department sources, the absence of an effective State-level monitoring system is one of the reasons for its poor functioning. The replacement of existing contractual appointments with permanent appointments would be more beneficial for the patients, they added.

“The renewal of expired job contracts for seven workers is yet to take place. Currently, staff members deputed from other hospitals are managing the show,” said V. Prakash, a Kozhikode native who was involved in the admission of a drug addict to the centre. He added that the short-term contractual appointments would in no way help to meet the goals of de-addiction centres.

The Vimukti centre was opened in 2018 with the support of Health department authorities. In just four years, it managed to serve around 10,000 people. The number of people who used the in-patient facility was around 500.

According to Excise department officials, about 10 percent of the total beneficiaries were teenagers who were referred by the police, counsellors and doctors. About three percent were women who were allotted a separate ward for treatment.

Apart from medication, counselling sessions by professional psychologists were a major proposal for the centre. The facility which initially opened with 11 staff, including a medical officer and psychiatrist, witnessed a drop in the number of offcials owing to the delay in renewal of work contracts.

Volunteers who worked with the State government’s de-addiction campaign in the city said the issues could be settled only with the joint intervention of the Excise and Health departments. The State government had earlier sanctioned ₹18 crore for various facility upgrades at Vimukti centres which should be considered as a positive sign, they added. 

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala / hospital and clinic

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.