IIMK welcomes its first batch of Defence Service officers

July 13, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated July 14, 2023 08:46 am IST - KOZHIKODE

The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode welcomed its first batch of Defence Service officers to its campus recently.

A total of 44 armed forces officers, including five women, who will be transitioning from defence services to corporate life, will be trained by the expert faculty at IIMK as part of the six-month-long certificate course in ‘Business Management Programme for Defence Personnel’.

The cohort consists of 12 officers representing the Indian Army, 22 from the Indian Navy, and 10 officers from the Indian Air Force. The batch was inducted in the presence of Brigadier Rohit Mehta, ADG, Directorate General Resettlement (DGR), Ministry of Defence and Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIMK.

Addressing the incoming pioneer batch, Prof. Chatterjee said it was a proud moment for IIMK to play a prominent role in nation building by training the ‘best of the best’ in India. He shared the significance of imbibing the 3 ‘P’s — purpose, performance, and possibilities — with the transitioning defence officers for being not just ‘best in the world, but best for the world’.

Laying stress on the learning that will happen, he added, “This IIMK programme will provide a unique platform for defence professionals to develop their management acumen and broaden their understanding of the rapidly changing global business landscape. It is designed to enrich participants’ knowledge, foster cross-industry collaboration, improve the employability of participants in the prevailing business landscape, and strengthen their leadership and decision-making skills.”

In his address, Brig. Mehta said that he was intrigued by IIMK’s institutional mission of ‘Globalising Indian Thought’, and the participants should internalise this message in their learnings to help adapt to the impending changes in their work environment. He encouraged the officers to optimally use traits such as discipline, frugality, selflessness, and courage, picked over the years from their stint in the defence services, to make a competent transition to corporate life. He also identified three critical qualities — creativity, innovation, and risk-taking, being central to their preparedness for taking on a world changing at a rapid pace.

Earlier, Prof. Rajesh Upadhyayula, Dean, Executive Education, IIMK, said the skills developed at IIMK would help the transitioning officers to champion the challenges they face in the future.

Prof. Surya Prakash Pati, Chairperson, Management Development Programmes, IIMK, said the business management programme for Defence professionals which spans over six months, is divided into four terms. The curriculum encompasses a wide array of topics in the field of management such as Management Psychology, Managerial Accounting, Fundamentals of Operations Management, and Strategic Management fundamentals. In addition, a series of workshops focused on leadership, data visualisation, digital marketing, mindfulness, and corporate presentation skills will also be conducted.

IIMK faculty course coordinators for the programme Prof. Dharun Kasilingam, Prof. Vidushi Pandey, and Prof. Priya Narayanan said the workshops would provide hands-on experience and the necessary skills that the participants could apply directly to their work settings.