Decomposed body recovered from drain

The city police on Monday recovered a decomposed body from the drainage near the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. It was around 12 noon that the decayed body came to the notice of a few labourers in the area.

The medical college police said the body was in an unidentifiable state. The support of the Forensic Department would be sought as part of the further investigations, they said.

A preliminary investigation was carried out to check whether there were any attempts to dump cadavers used for the anatomy studies at the medical college. Police sources said they were yet to rule out the chance.

On getting forensic reports, the recent missing cases would also be cross-checked with it. The police could not even confirm whether it was a male or female. Details of some of the rough sleepers in the area would also be collected as part of the preliminary identification procedures.