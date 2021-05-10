Decline in fresh COVID cases in Kozhikode, TPR remains high

2,522 more contract disease; daily test positivity rate 28.15%

Decline in lab tests in the weekend led to a subsequent fall in fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode district on Monday when only 2,522 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The daily test positivity rate, however, remained high at 28.15%.

According to the District Medical Officer, only 9,567 results were made available. On normal days, this number often crosses 15,000 and some times reaches up to 20,000. A total of 4,995 people recovered from the infection, bringing down the active caseload to 49,258.

The DMO said that there were 2,419 cases of local transmission of the infection, and the source of 95 others is not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 904 cases, Peruvayal 87, Kadalundy 82, and Vadakara 78.

Meanwhile, the district administration urged people to make use of the telemedicine facility launched in association with the Health Department. COVID patients and those vulnerable to the infection can interact with doctors without visiting hospitals and continue their treatment.

Doctors would talk to patients through WhatsApp voice call or video call and send medical prescription to their phones. Directions would be issued to those on the contact list if they are to be shifted to hospitals or triage centres. The numbers are 8593000424, 8593000425, and 8593000426. Mental health counselling is available between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. on 9495002270.