Decline in fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

641 test positive for SARS-CoV-2; six deaths reported from MCH

Fresh COVID-19 cases declined to 641 in Kozhikode district on Monday after continuously surging above a daily load of over 900 cases in the past few days.

According to the District Medical Officer, 584 of these are locally acquired infections. They include 139 people from within Kozhikode Corporation. The source of infection of 36 people is not known. There are 19 health workers among the newly infected. The number of active cases reached 9,829 of whom 5,830 are under home isolation.

Six deaths were reported from the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Sunday and Monday. Three of them, two from Kozhikode and one from Kasaragod, died on Sunday, the others, two from Kozhikode and one from Malappuram, died on Monday.

Market to reopen

Meanwhile, the Kozhikode Corporation has decided to reopen the Palayam market in the city from Tuesday. Its closure had hit the movement of fruits and vegetables in a big way though the market at Thadampattuthazham was designated for the purpose.

It was closed on September 23 after 233 people associated with the place were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. However, the authorities said restrictions would be imposed for entry. Of the eight entry points, four will be closed and the barricades would be under police control. The health wing would examine the body temperature of all those who enter the premises.

The corporation would have to provide ID cards to traders, porters, and other staff in the market who test negative for the virus and only such people should be allowed to work there. Stalls would be allowed to operate only after 11 a.m. and pushcart vendors too should reach the premises around the same time. Quick response teams would be stationed to enforce COVID protocol.