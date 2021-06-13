Decline in fresh COVID-19 cases continues in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

13 June 2021 20:38 IST

Fresh COVID-19 cases and daily test positivity rate (TPR) continue to decline in Kozhikode as only 892 of the 9,778 people tested positive for the virus in the district. The daily TPR is 9.33%.

According to the district medical officer, there were 881 cases of local transmission of the infection and the source of 10 others is not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 188 locally acquired infections, Puthuppady 35, and Chathamangalam 26. As many as 1,509 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload from the district dropped to 12,494. A total of 9,482 are under home isolation.

Meanwhile, 11 local bodies in the district have been included in the list of critical areas where the infection rate is high. Karassery and Peruvayal grama panchayats are under the highly critical list where strict restrictions will be imposed. As many as 27 local bodies have reported a high TPR.

