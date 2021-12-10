Deceased woman’s son denies resorting to occult practices

Kozhikode

10 December 2021 23:39 IST

‘Authorised medical practitioners were consulted for skin ailment’

The son of the woman from Kallachi in Kozhikode who reportedly died after occult practices were employed to cure dermatological ailments, claimed that the allegations were totally baseless.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Basheer C.V., the eldest son of the woman, said his mother had consulted authorised medical practitioners for treatment, and that the complaint filed by her cousin that she was subjected to occult practices was due to family rivalry and personal grudge.

She was taken to a homeopath first and later to a doctor who retired from the Government Medical College, Kozhikode.

“Since there was no improvement in her condition despite taking medicines prescribed by him, he suggested that we take help from another dermatologist. Based on the report of the dermatologist, the other doctor referred my mother to the medical college,” Mr. Basheer said.

As the medical college hospital was a COVID treatment centre, she could not be admitted there, though her condition had turned worse after weeks of medication. Since the family could not bank on most hospitals owing to the pandemic, they decided to consult an Ayurveda practitioner. “He assured us that the disease could be cured, but that it would take time. In fact, the rashes had subsided considerably after months of his treatment,” Mr. Basheer said.

But her condition reportedly turned worse after Faisal, who had complained with the police against the alleged occult practice, turned up and forcefully took her to a private hospital in Kozhikode city. At the hospital, she was given a medicine that is reportedly prescribed for cancer patients.

Mr. Basheer claimed that the medicine had severe side-effects, and it worsened her condition. Meanwhile, she also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. After recuperation, she turned to homeopathy again on her ownand later went to a traditional Ayurveda practitioner. She was shifted to a private hospital in Ernakulam later on her request, after her condition worsened further. She passed away on December 7 at the hospital.

“We did not go to any occult practitioner. We are educated people. We know the importance of proper medical treatment,” Mr. Basheer said. He added that he had submitted all medical documents to the investigating officers and the doctors who conducted the autopsy.