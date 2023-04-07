Debashis Chatterjee re-appointed as Director of IIM Kozhikode

April 07, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) Board of Governors (BoG) has reappointed Debashis Chatterjee as the Director of the institute for another five-year term.

He was reappointed in accordance with the IIM Act of 2017 at a pre-convocation meet of BoG here on Friday. The 25th annual convocation is set to take place on Saturday.

BoG chairman A. Vellayan, while announcing Prof. Chatterjee’s re-appointment, expressed his delight at having the esteemed professor continue his journey with IIM-K.

“I am confident that his visionary leadership and team efforts will bring more laurels to the institute as it endeavours to breach barricades and make history globally,“ he said.

On the occasion, Prof. Chatterjee also shared his thoughts, saying that he was deeply humbled by the trust, faith, and confidence placed in him by the IIM-K BoG.

He expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Education, the State government, the chairman, members of the Board, and the entire IIM-K community for their support.

“The institute has come a long way in its 26-year journey and together we aspire to go even further towards realising the Vision 2047 for an India that is not just best in the world but best for the world,“ he said.

Prof. Chatterjee began his current tenure in June 2018, after IIM-K became the first IIM to appoint its own Director autonomously following the passing of the IIM Act in 2017.

He has been instrumental in the rapid growth of IIM-K, transforming it from a relatively unknown school to a globally accredited institution with national impact. He played a crucial role in admitting over 50% women in the flagship Post Graduate Programme, a feat that was accomplished twice by IIM-K and set a trend among IIMs. Prior to this, IIMs had only witnessed 8-10% women students during their more than 50 years of existence.

Professor Chatterjee is a distinguished academic and accomplished author, having taught at Harvard University and several Indian Institutes of Management, including Calcutta, Lucknow, and Kozhikode. He is a recipient of the prestigious Fulbright Fellowship, twice for Pre-Doctoral and Post-Doctoral work at Harvard. Among his many literary accomplishments are seventeen books, including Krishna: The 7th Sense, Karma Sutras, Invincible Arjuna, and Timeless Leadership. Additionally, he has served as Dean of an International Business School in Singapore and as an Independent Director on the boards of numerous multinational and Indian companies.