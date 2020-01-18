Death of tribal youth:man, son arrested

The Crime Branch on Saturday arrested a man and his son at Kenichira in the district in connection with the murder of a tribal youth near their house two years ago.
The arrested were identified as V.E. Thankappan,62, of Vengalankunnu Thodiyil at Kenichira, and his son Suresh, 40.
Mani, 45, of Athiratttupadi Paniya tribal settlement, had been found dead on the farm of Thankappan on April 4, 2016. The youth was a worker of Thankappan. A bottle of poison was found near the body.
The police registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the incident. But autopsy reports revealed that the youth was strangled to death.
The Crime Branch found in their investigation that the father and son murdered the youth after an argument over wages. Later the duo kept the poison bottle near the body to mislead the police.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.