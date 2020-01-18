Kozhikode

Death of tribal youth:man, son arrested

The Crime Branch on Saturday arrested a man and his son at Kenichira in the district in connection with the murder of a tribal youth near their house two years ago.

The arrested were identified as V.E. Thankappan,62, of Vengalankunnu Thodiyil at Kenichira, and his son Suresh, 40.

Mani, 45, of Athiratttupadi Paniya tribal settlement, had been found dead on the farm of Thankappan on April 4, 2016. The youth was a worker of Thankappan. A bottle of poison was found near the body.

The police registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the incident. But autopsy reports revealed that the youth was strangled to death.

The Crime Branch found in their investigation that the father and son murdered the youth after an argument over wages. Later the duo kept the poison bottle near the body to mislead the police.

Jan 18, 2020

