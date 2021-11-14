Death of toddler: Samples sent to lab

Samples of the internal organs of two-and-a-half-year-old Mohammed Yamin from Narikkuni have been sent for lab tests to ascertain the cause of his death on Saturday.

Yamin, son of Chengalamkandi Akbar, had uneasiness and loose motion after he had food from a wedding event last week. He was taken to two private hospitals but died midway to one of them. His mother Sana has now sought treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. Doctors there said that her condition is stable. Eleven other children, including his sister, were admitted earlier to the Institute for Maternal and Child Health of the medical college hospital after they felt uneasiness. It is learnt that the boy and others had food from both the bride and bridegroom’s place. Officials from the Health and Food Safety Departments inspected the premises of shops and units that served food at these places.

However, no apparent violation of rules has been found. But they have been asked to stop functioning now. The samples of internal organs were sent for lab tests because the post-mortem examination did not throw up any conclusive results. Though officials suspect this to be a case of food poisoning, it is yet to be confirmed.