Death of newborn: action panel stages protest against Fathima Hospital

March 13, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

Scores of people staged a protest outside Fathima Hospital in Kozhikode city on Monday, seeking action against Anitha Ashokan, a gynaecologist, who, they claimed, was responsible for the recent death of the newborn of Hajira Naja, a native of Kunnamangalam.

The protesters under the aegis of a people’s action committee based in Kunnamangalam raised slogans against the hospital and sought the arrest of Dr. Anitha.

Relatives and local residents claimed that Ms. Naja was admitted to the hospital with fever and amniotic fluid loss on February 24 afternoon. They alleged that the hospital staff did not admit her to the labour ward till late evening and she had to walk up to the ward later. There was gross negligence on the part of the senior gynaecologist, which led to the death of the newborn. Even after the surgery, Ms. Naja had severe stomach pain and other health problems. The relatives claimed that the hospital authorities delayed diagnosing her condition. They were also not given the results of a CT scan on her body on time. When the family sought a discharge so that they could admit her to some other hospital, a proper discharge summary too was not given, the relatives alleged.

Asked about the alleged attack on P.K. Ashokan, senior cardiologist and Dr. Anitha’s husband on March 4, they said some altercation had happened between the hospital staff and those who accompanied Ms. Naja. A portion of the glass screen in the nursing cabin was smashed later. Subsequently, police were called in and a discharge summary was given. Dr. Anitha left the hospital thereafter. Dr. Ashokan, who went there after a while, reportedly raised his voice and shouted at those gathered there. It enraged some people who might have manhandled him, said the relatives.

Ms. Naja visited the office of the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) in an ambulance on Monday afternoon to submit a memorandum. She was, however, not allowed to go inside. Some of her family members and functionaries of the action committee later met District Police Chief Rajpal Meena. Ms. Naja’s sister Farsana told the media that Mr. Meena had listened to their grievances and promised to file a first information report based on their complaint alleging medical negligence. The family members claimed that the police were after the relatives of Ms. Naja, including her husband, after Dr. Ashokan filed a complaint following the alleged attack. Cases have been filed against six people and three have been arrested. The relatives sought a proper investigation into the episode and questioning of the doctors and hospital staff.