Death of mentally- challenged: Edachery police file case

Kozhikode

04 October 2020 23:47 IST

The Edachery police have registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in connection with the death of a 39-year-old mentally-challenged person who had reportedly consumed hand sanitiser.

The incident leading to the death of the man took place at Thanal Home for men at Edacheri on October 1. He was declared dead at the Vadakara Government Hospital. According to the police, he consumed the chemical solution when the staff and other inmates were away from the spot.

Advertising

Advertising