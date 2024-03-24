Dearth of summer rain puts wildlife managers in a fix

March 24, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KALPETTA

High temperature, dearth of summer rain, heavy wind and dry bamboo groves besides withered undergrowth, are the major concerns of the wildlife managers in Wayanad during the summer.

Accumulation of combustible materials, especially withered lantana plants has made the forest areas in the district a tinderbox. Close to 10 hectares of forestland in the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, two hectares of grassland in the South Wayanad forest division, and nearly four hectares of grassland in the North Wayanad forest division were devastated by forest fires recently.

Fire incidences were reported from the forest patches in Sulthan Bathery, Kurichyad, and Muthanga forest ranges under the sanctuary. However such reports were yet to be reported from the Tholpetty forest range, sanctuary sources said.

The Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, spanning across 344 sq-km and contiguous to the Bandipur National Park, the Nagarahole National Park in Karnataka, and the Mudumalai Wildlife Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu, is an integral part of the Nilgiri Biosphere. In summer, hundreds of wildlife including Asiatic elephants and gaurs start migrating to the sanctuary from neighbouring tiger reserves in search of fodder and water. Convenient access to fodder and water in the sanctuary and adjacent territorial forest divisions tempts them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At present, the migrating wildlife has enough drinking water, which will last for two weeks. But if the region does not get a summer shower in a month we will have to replenish the water sources,” the sanctuary sources added.

Close to 100 temporary tribal watchers were deployed in the sanctuary to keep the forest fire at bay. The territorial forest divisions also deployed 60 to 65 tribal watchers each for the purpose.

However, the three forest divisions in the district has turned into a tinderbox that would burst into flames at the first spark, as it is yet to receive a summer shower this year.

The officials arrested two antisocial elements a few days ago for burning a grassland at Makkiyad under the North Wayanad forest division. More than four hectares of land were destroyed in the fire. Lack of funds for taking up fire protection measures and the absence of modern fire extinguishers added to the forest managers’ difficulties.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.