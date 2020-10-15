Dean appointment: Calicut varsity to approach govt.

‘There is confusion if it is an academic or an administrative post’

Calicut University will approach the State government to clear the confusion if the Dean, Students’ Welfare, is an academic or an administrative post.

P.V. Valsaraj, the incumbent, retires on October 31, and the Syndicate on September 9 had decided to issue a notification for appointment to replace him. The move had led to criticism that the university was violating its own statues and the Kerala Public Service Commission should have been informed about it.

“There is some confusion if it is an academic or an administrative post. The government will be informed about it and the air will be cleared,” M.K. Jayaraj, Vice-Chancellor, told The Hindu. An advertisement calling for applications would be placed only after that, Mr. Jayaraj said, adding that the university would stick to the rules.

It has been pointed out that Ordinance 3, Chapter XV, Scales of Pay, Qualification etc. of Various Posts in the University of Calicut, and the University First Ordinance, 1978, say that the post is a non-teaching one with the scale of pay fixed under University Grants Commission stipulations. The Kerala Public Service Commission (Additional Functions as Respects the Service Under the Universities) Act, 2015, says that the public service commission should prepare the select list for the appointment to the posts of non-teaching staff by direct recruitment of employees.

Member’s dissent

Citing a government letter dated February 19, 2013, Syndicate member P. Rasheed Ahammed claimed that the Registrar and Controller of Examinations were the only non-teaching posts to which Syndicate can make appointment.

In a letter to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Mr. Ahammed pointed out that the university could have reported the vacancy to the KPSC to prepare the list. He claimed that the Syndicate resolved to notify the vacancy despite his note of dissent.

Mr. Ahammed said that this was a violation of the above Act which mandated consultation with the KPSC on all matters related to the method of recruitment of non-teaching staff.

Mr. Ahammed urged the Governor to annul the Syndicate resolution in line with provisions of 7(3) of Calicut University Act, 1975.

He also alleged that an attempt was being made to appoint people favourable to the university authorities to the post.