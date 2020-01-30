De-addiction centre to come up at Kinalur

Excise Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan said here on Wednesday that a ₹100-crore model de-addiction centre would be opened at Kinalur in Kozhikode. Inaugurating a State level workshop on “Tomorrow’s Kerala, Addiction-free Kerala”, organised by the Vimukthi Mission, he said building grassroots awareness was more effective in snuffing out the drug menace than enacting a law.