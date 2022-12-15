De-addiction centre in Kozhikode rehabilitates 10,000 persons in 4 years

December 15, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

Even as incidents of substance abuse are yet to show a considerable decline, the role played by the district-level de-addiction centre, opened jointly by the Excise department and the health authorities in Kozhikode in 2018, has been found effective in rehabilitating many who were addicted to drugs and often worked as carriers. In four years, the centre has supported around 10,000 persons.

Figures available with the centre attest that the services at the inpatient facility had been extended to 500 persons. Almost 75% of the admitted patients have been able to recover through focussed treatment. Some are still being treated for complete recovery.

According to Excise department officials, 10% of the total beneficiaries are teenagers who are referred by the police, counsellors, and doctors. Three per cent of the patients are women, and an exclusive ward was opened for them, they said.

“Besides medication, psychologists give effective counselling at the centre, which has 11 staff members including a medical officer and a psychiatrist,” said a health department official. He added that the newly opened wards would be officially inaugurated soon.

Excise officials said round-the-clock services were available at the centre. “Though the general consultation time is between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., the medical team attends to cases round the clock,” they added.

The district-level de-addiction centres across the State also have come out with a similar range of performance by catering to a large number of patients. According to Excise department figures, 6,392 persons sought treatment at various de-addiction centres in the State in the past five years. This is apart from 8,483 persons who benefitted from direct and telephonic counselling.