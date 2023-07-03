ADVERTISEMENT

DDMA reviews safety arrangements

July 03, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday reviewed the preparedness of Kozhikode to mitigate various rain-related calamities in the wake of the fresh orange alert issued by the Indian Metrological department. Revenue department officers were issued instructions to arrange relief shelters in suitable locations to meet emergency situations. Based on the latest instructions, the secretaries of various local bodies would be responsible for reviewing safety arrangements. Taluk-level control rooms with the toll free number-1077 also resumed functioning. 

