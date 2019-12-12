DCC protests against CAB

The Kozhikode District Congress Committee (DCC) will organise protests against the Citizenship (Amendment Bill), 2019, (CAB) in all Assembly constituencies here on Thursday. Copies of the Bill will be burnt as a mark of protest, DCC president T. Siddique said here on Wednesday.
He alleged that the Centre was implementing “State-sponsored terrorism” through the Bill which was akin to partitioning the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had become modern-day versions of Mohammed Ali Jinnah, he said.
The PM was not responding to critical issues being faced by the country and was trying to divide it on communal lines. He was silent on issues such as unemployment and attack on women. “The economy is in a bad shape. The rulers are checking the citizenship of people who ask for food and jobs,” Mr. Siddique said.
