GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DC Kizhakemuri Commemorative Lecture on August 29

Published - August 24, 2024 12:49 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The DC Kizhakemuri Foundation, in collaboration with the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) and DC Books, is organising the 26th DC Kizhakemuri Commemorative Lecture on August 29 at Muhammad Abdurahiman Sahib Jubilee Hall in Thali. The occasion also marks the golden jubilee of DC Books.

The event will begin at 4.30 p.m. with the ‘Dedication of Letters’ to Kozhikode that has recently been accorded the UNESCO City of Literature tag. Chief facilitator of KLF Ravi Deecee said the segment will feature 56 writers and cultural activists unveiling 56 letters of the Malayalam alphabet. A representative from UNESCO is also expected to take part.

As many as 18 books across various categories will be released on the occasion. The day will conclude with the 26th DC Kizhakemuri Commemorative Lecture by historian Manu S. Pillai on the topic ‘What is History’. Writer N.S. Madhavan will inaugurate the event, while writer K. Satchidanandan will preside over the session. Mayor Beena Philip and former MLA A. Pradeep Kumar will also be present.

The event will also feature an exhibition of ‘Cheriya Manushyarum Valiya Lokavum,’ which is claimed to be India’s first graphic narrative. Following this, the Spanish cultural organisation Casa de la India will present ‘Tariqa Mystic Travellers,’ a performance that combines music, dance, and poetry.

General convenor of KLF A.K. Abdul Hakeem, along with programme convenors K.V. Shashi and A.V. Sreekumar, will be present.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / books and literature / arts, culture and entertainment

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.