The DC Kizhakemuri Foundation, in collaboration with the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) and DC Books, is organising the 26th DC Kizhakemuri Commemorative Lecture on August 29 at Muhammad Abdurahiman Sahib Jubilee Hall in Thali. The occasion also marks the golden jubilee of DC Books.

The event will begin at 4.30 p.m. with the ‘Dedication of Letters’ to Kozhikode that has recently been accorded the UNESCO City of Literature tag. Chief facilitator of KLF Ravi Deecee said the segment will feature 56 writers and cultural activists unveiling 56 letters of the Malayalam alphabet. A representative from UNESCO is also expected to take part.

As many as 18 books across various categories will be released on the occasion. The day will conclude with the 26th DC Kizhakemuri Commemorative Lecture by historian Manu S. Pillai on the topic ‘What is History’. Writer N.S. Madhavan will inaugurate the event, while writer K. Satchidanandan will preside over the session. Mayor Beena Philip and former MLA A. Pradeep Kumar will also be present.

The event will also feature an exhibition of ‘Cheriya Manushyarum Valiya Lokavum,’ which is claimed to be India’s first graphic narrative. Following this, the Spanish cultural organisation Casa de la India will present ‘Tariqa Mystic Travellers,’ a performance that combines music, dance, and poetry.

General convenor of KLF A.K. Abdul Hakeem, along with programme convenors K.V. Shashi and A.V. Sreekumar, will be present.