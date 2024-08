DC Books in association with a group of writers contributed ₹10 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Distressr Relief Fund (CMDRF) on August 7 (Wednesday). The fund was handed over to the Kottayam District Collector. A press release issued by the DC Books team said it was the first instalment to support those hit by the devastating landslide in Wayanad.

