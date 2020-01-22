Dayabai stages solo play

Kozhikode

Social activist Dayabai staging a solo play at Malabar Christian College, Kozhikode, as part of a journey from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram seeking justice for endosulfan victims.

Social activist Dayabai staged a solo play on the Malabar Christian College campus on Wednesday to create awareness on endosulfan victims.

It was part of a yatra from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram with the theme ‘Save Endosulfan Victims’. The students expressed their solidarity by lighting candles and collecting signatures endorsing the theme. Principal Godwin Samraj inaugurated the session. Later, college manager Joseph Daniel gifted a cloth bag made by the students to Ms. Dayabai. College students’ union chairman Sanjay Hari was present.

