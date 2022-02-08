Daya Bai urges K-Rail protestors to stay united

Social activist Daya Bai arriving at the protest venue at Kattilapeedika in Kozhikode on Tuesday raising slogans against the SilverLine rail project.

Kozhikode

08 February 2022 21:42 IST

Social activist addresses meeting at Kattilapeedika

Social activist Daya Bai has called upon anti-K-Rail protestors to evoke their inner strength and stay united to make their voices heard. Addressing protestors at Kattilapeedika in Kozhikode district on Tuesday, she told them “not to enter the fight with their eyes closed”. “You should be convinced about the pros and cons of the project thoroughly and only then will your inner strength come out,” she said, putting forth the idea of a State-wide protest on a single day against the semi-high-speed SilverLine rail project. “Use all your conviction and shout ‘Bandh Karo K-Rail’ and your pleas shall be heard,” she said.

The activist said present day Kerala reminded her of Germany under Hitler, and reminded the protestors how the common people of Poland brought down an autocratic Communist government there. She saluted the inner strength and relentless struggle of farmers who protested against the farm laws in Delhi and asked the anti-K-Rail protestors to follow their example.

She asked what purpose the SilverLine served when the majority of people were against it. “Who needs it? Who will benefit from it? This is not acceptable as per the Constitution of this country,” she said.

Anti-K-Rail Protest Committee convenor T.T. Ismail, in his presidential address, said, “There will be a day when we withdraw from this protest happily.” The protest at Kattilapeedika completes 500 days on Sunday and a day-night protest is being planned to mark the occasion on Monday.