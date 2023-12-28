Day two of Beypore water fest packed with adventure water sports events

December 28, 2023 01:55 am | Updated 01:55 am IST - Kozhikode

The second day of the third edition of the Beypore International Water Fest at the Beypore Marina was filled with a variety of adventure water sports competitions and demonstrations.

The dinghy boat race by local fishermen featured 24 local teams competing in six rounds. The participants were of all age groups. The stand-up paddle race had 12 men and seven women as participants. Twelve teams took part in the net-throwing competition for local fishermen.

The sea-rafting demonstration, in which an eight-member team of rafters rowed from the breakwater to the marina and back in around two hours, enthralled the audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Navy ship INS Kabra and Coast Guard Ship ICGS Aryaman have been opened to the public since Tuesday. Around 2,000 people visited the ships on Wednesday. The Bofors rifles and SRCG rifles on display are key attractions on the ships.

The Navy and Coast Guard will perform a fly past the venue of the fest on Thursday. ICGS Aryaman anchored at the breakwater will be illuminated on the last day of the fest.

A drone show featuring 250 drones will be held at Beypore on Thursday and Friday. The first-of-its-kind event in Kerala is being organised by a Delhi based IT start-up.

The food fest at Parisons Ground at Beypore is another key crowd-puller of the fest, besides musical concerts by celebrated singers every evening.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.