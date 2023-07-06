Day-and-night strike at Mavoor seeking government takeover of Grasim land

July 06, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Thursday opened a day-and-night strike at Mavoor in Kozhikode district, seeking government takeover of over 200 acres of land under the custody of Grasim Industries.

The event was organised by a local action committee, led by the Mavoor grama panchayat and the Kerala Pravasi Association. The action panel claims that the land adjacent to the Chaliyar river was acquired from the local people in the late 50s on a condition that it would be used only for public purposes. Grasim Industries Limited, earlier known as Gwalior Rayons, was closed down in 2001. The panel has asked the government to take over the land from the company.

The protest event was attended by leaders of the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India, Congress, BJP, Indian Union Muslim League, Aam Aadmi Party, Welfare Party of India, and associations representing merchants in Mavoor town. The protest will conclude on Friday.

