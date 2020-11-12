Daunting task ahead for LDF

12 November 2020 23:19 IST

Anti-incumbency a worrying factor for the front

Unlike last time when it was in the opposition benches in the State Assembly, the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) appears to be in a tight spot this time to maintain its winning streak in the three-tier local body polls in Kozhikode.

Five years ago, rather than focussing on local issues, Left parties highlighted some of the national issues including the cow vigilante attacks occurred in the country after the National Democratic Alliance came to power in 2014. Left youth organisations and MLAs had organised ‘beef festivals’ in the State to protest against the Central notification banning sale of cattle for slaughter in animal markets. They had also highlighted the issue of attacks on minorities.

Incidentally, the LDF had continued the campaign in a similar fashion in the run-up to Assembly polls held in 2016.

Gold smuggling case

Now, the political atmosphere is quite different with the Left coalition in power in the State. The government is facing an unprecedented anti-incumbency, especially after the gold smuggling case and allegations on the government’s involvement in it.

In 2015, the LDF had won the Kozhikode Corporation, the Kozhikode District Panchayat, six out of the seven municipalities, 10 out of the 12 block panchayats and 48 out of the 70 grama panchayats.

This was almost similar to the 2005 polls when the LDF bagged 70 out of the 78 grama panchayats, Vadakara and Koyilandy municipalities, and all the 12 block panchayats as well, besides winning all 27 seats in the district panchayat.

In 2010 polls, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) had captured 38 out of the 75 grama panchayats and four out of the 12 block panchayats. But the UDF was one seat short of the LDF in the district panchayat. Also, the LDF only had a slender seven-seat majority to retain the Kozhikode Corporation.

BJP’s vote share

Also, the situation seems to be more complicated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) making significant progress in increasing its vote share in the Assembly as well as Lok Sabha polls.

One of the factors is that the BJP has been gaining more from the drop in the vote share of the LDF than the Congress-Indian Union Muslim League combine.