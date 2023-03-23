Darius Marshall dead

March 23, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - Kozhikode

Darius Feroz Marshall, 90, who was the head of a Parsi family in Kozhikode and an active presence in the social and cultural organisations in Kozhikode city, passed away at his residence on Thursday.

An automobile engineer, he was the managing trustee of Parsi Anjuman Trust, governor of Rotary District 3200, founder president of Rotary Beach, president of Cosmopolitan Club, vice president of Calicut Rifle Club, and life member of National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, Wildlife Association of India, and Madras Motor Sports Club. Marshall was instrumental in the founding and operation of Trauma Care Society and was the National Veteran Rifle Shooting champion for 15 years. Under his leadership, he rebuilt school buildings damaged in the Gujarat earthquake and organised leadership training classes for young men and women nationally.