MVD to suspend licences of bus driver, conductor 

August 16, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

They allegedly facilitated the roof-top travel of passengers during a recent trip between Kozhikode and Kinaloor

The Hindu Bureau

The Motor Vehicles department (MVD) on Thursday sought explanation from a private bus driver and conductor who allegedly facilitated the roof-top travel of passengers during a recent trip between Kozhikode and Kinaloor. The two who appeared before the officials claimed that they were not aware of the entry of passengers to the restricted area, which came to light through a video captured by another driver on the road. MVD officials said the licences of both the driver and the conductor would be suspended as their explanations were not satisfactory. A fine of ₹2,000 would be imposed for dangerous driving, they added.

