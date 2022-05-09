Dandi march re-enacted

Over 400 children take part in the event

A re-enactment of Mahatma Gandhi’s historical Dandi march and the salt satyagraha was held on the Kappad beach with the participation of student artistes from the Koyilandy-based Pookkad Kalalayam. It was also part of the events to mark the culmination of a week-long theatre and cultural camp which saw the participation of over 400 children. Organisers said the event helped children understand India’s struggle for attaining freedom.