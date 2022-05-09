Dandi march re-enacted
Over 400 children take part in the event
A re-enactment of Mahatma Gandhi’s historical Dandi march and the salt satyagraha was held on the Kappad beach with the participation of student artistes from the Koyilandy-based Pookkad Kalalayam. It was also part of the events to mark the culmination of a week-long theatre and cultural camp which saw the participation of over 400 children. Organisers said the event helped children understand India’s struggle for attaining freedom.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.