Dandi march re-enacted

A re-enactment of Mahatma Gandhi’s historical Dandi march and the salt satyagraha was held on the Kappad beach with the participation of student artistes from the Koyilandy-based Pookkad Kalalayam. It was also part of the events to mark the culmination of a week-long theatre and cultural camp which saw the participation of over 400 children. Organisers said the event helped children understand India’s struggle for attaining freedom. 


