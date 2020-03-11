Dalits, Adivasis urged to join protest against CAA

Prakash Yashwant Ambedkar, social activists and grandson of B.R. Ambedkar, has said that while the Muslims are awake to the danger posed by the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Dalits and Adivasis should also raise their voice against it.

Speaking at the launch of the Bhim Vahana Yatra, a Statewide yatra to create awareness on the Constitution, organised by the Dalit, Adivasi, Stree Pouravakasha Koottayma, here on Tuesday, he said the new citizenship law would hurt the Dalits and Adivasis just as much as it would the Muslims.

“Of the 19 lakh people who could not make it to the National Register of Citizens, four lakh are Muslims. But 7 lakh are Dalits and Adivasis,” he said adding that a lie was being propagated that the new Act would not affect the Dalits and Adivasis.

There are about 10 lakh people belonging to nomadic tribes and they do not possess any documents to prove their nativity, said Mr. Prakash.

As per the Constitution, a person is an Indian if born in India. But this new law is asking for proof, he said.

Bhim Vahana Yatra, led by activist M. Geethanandan, was scheduled to reach Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on March 22, after touring 13 districts. But it has been deferred following the government advisory on COVID-19.