Dak Adalat on July 6

The Northern Region of Kerala Postal Circle will conduct a Dak Adalat at the office of Postmaster General at Nadakkavu here at 11 a.m. on July 6. The region comprises the revenue districts from Kasaragod to Palakkad. Complaints relating to services such as letter post, money orders, parcels, speed post, and savings bank can be sent to B. Sudha, Assistant Director, Office of Postmaster General, Northern Region, Nadakkavu, Kozhikode - 673011, a release said.