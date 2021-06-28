Dak adalat for north Kerala on July 15

KOZHIKODE

28 June 2021 22:44 IST

A dak adalat for the northern region of the Kerala Postal Circle will be held via video conferencing at the office of the Postmaster General, northern region, at Nadakkavu here, at 11 a.m. on July 15.

The region comprises all the revenue districts from Kasaragod to Palakkad. Complaints relating to services such as letters, money orders, parcels, speedposts and savings bank can be sent to K. Manoj, Assistant Director, Office of Post Master General, Northern Region, Nadakkavu, Kozhikode- 67301 by July 7, a press release said here.

