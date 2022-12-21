Dairy farmers’ meet in Wayanad from Friday

December 21, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KALPETTA

Programmes including cattle exhibition, motivational sessions for presidents, secretaries of milk cooperatives planned

The Hindu Bureau

A district-level dairy farmers’ meet jointly organised by the Dairy Development department and various milk cooperatives in Wayanad will be held at Meenangadi on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani will formally inaugurate the programme at 11.30 a.m. on Friday. I.C. Balakrishnan, MLA, will preside over the function.

Various programmes including an exhibition of cattle, motivational sessions for presidents and secretaries of milk cooperatives, quiz competition for workers of cooperatives, and seminars for dairy farmers will be held as part of the meet.

CONNECT WITH US