Dairy farmers’ meet begins in Kozhikode

Livestock expo, dairy exhibition highlights of the event

Drawing the participation of over 500 farmers, the two-day district-level dairy farmers’ meet got under way at the Cipex auditorium near Mannur in Kozhikode on Friday. Livestock exhibition and dairy expo are the highlights of this year’s event, organised by the Department of Dairy Development with the support of various dairy farmers’ cooperative societies.

District panchayat vice president M.P. Sivanandan opened the livestock expo near the venue on Friday. It was followed by the launch of a district-level dairy expo. Kozhikode block panchayat president Sajitha Pookkadan inaugurated the programme.

An awareness workshop for the members of primary cooperative societies was hosted to mark the inaugural sessions. District panchayat president Sheeja Sasi opened the sessions. Olavanna grama panchayat president P. Sharuthi chaired the event. A dairy quiz and a personality development session were also held.

The formal inauguration of the two-day event will be held on Saturday. Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister J. Chinchurani will open the meet. She will also declare the ‘Ksheeragramam’ project for Kadalundi grama panchayat. Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will chair the event.

Dairy Development department officials said farmers who showcased outstanding performance in the field would be honoured during the valedictory session.