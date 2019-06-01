Kozhikode

Daily wage worker held on sexual abuse charge

The Nallalam police on Thursday arrested a 59-year-old man who was suspected of sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl and her younger brother.

Subrahmanyan, the accused, was booked under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. The incident came to light when the boy revealed the alleged abuse by the daily wage worker to a neighbour.

The police said the alleged incident took place last year. The accused was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

Related Topics Kozhikode
crime
