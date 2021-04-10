Daily TPR surges to 14.02% in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

10 April 2021 19:17 IST

791 persons test positive in district

The daily test positivity rate (TPR), the number of people getting infected with COVID-19 per 100 samples, surged to 14.02% in Kozhikode district on Saturday when 791 of the 5,968 samples tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. This is among the highest in the State.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 781 cases of local transmission, and the source of 10 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 176 locally acquired infections, Vadakara 41, Chorod 36, Kattippara 35, Koduvally 25, and Eramala 24. A total of 301 people recovered from the infection, and the active caseload of the district is 5,715.

