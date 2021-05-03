Daily TPR rises to 32.9% in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

03 May 2021 20:33 IST

Recoveries go up as well

Daily test positivity rate (TPR) of COVID-19 infection rose to 32.9% in Kozhikode district on Monday when 3,919 of the 12,513 samples tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The number of recoveries is also going up.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 3,822 cases of local transmission of the infection and the source of 86 others was not known. Nine persons had returned from other States and two from abroad. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 1,098 locally acquired infections, Vadakara 217, Koyilandy 146, and Peruvayal 110. As many as 3,382 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload stands at 48,212.

