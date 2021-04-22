Daily TPR remains high in Kozhikode; 3,372 fresh cases

Kozhikode

22 April 2021 20:14 IST

Daily test positivity rate (TPR) for COVID-19 in Kozhikode remained high at 22.26% in Kozhikode district on Thursday and fresh cases surged to 3,372. As many as 1,298 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload from the district now is 20,250.

According to the District Medical Officer, 15,653 samples were tested. There were 3,256 cases of local transmission of the infection, and the source of 97 others is not known. Eighteen others had returned from other States. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 885 locally acquired infections, Olavanna 140, Feroke 116, Vadakara 105, and Koyilandy 73 cases.

