Daily TPR remains close to 20% in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

15 August 2021 19:42 IST

2,368 fresh COVID-19 cases reported

Daily test positivity rate (TPR) for COVID-19 remains close to 20% in Kozhikode district even as 2,368 people tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

According to the District Medical Officer, 2,330 of the fresh cases were due to local transmission of the infection while the source of 31 others was not known. The daily TPR is 19.21% when 12,533 samples were tested. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 408 locally acquired infections, Koyilandy 64, Vadakara 58, Kodiyathoor and Olavanna 56 each, Villiappally 55, and Chathamangalam and Feroke 47 each. As many as 2,497 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload is 26,433.

