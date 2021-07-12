Daily TPR falls to 10.35% in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

12 July 2021 23:58 IST

The daily test positivity rate (TPR) for COVID-19 fell to 10.35% when 780 of the 7,707 samples tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Monday.

According to District Medical Officer V. Jayasree, there were 743 cases of local transmission of the infection and the source of 32 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 159 locally acquired infections. Olavanna 31, Payyoli 29, Feroke 27, Peruvayal 26, Villiappalli 24, and Kodiyathoor 23. As many as 1,378 people recovered from the infection. The active caseload from the district is now 15,278.

