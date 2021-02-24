Daily TPR falls below 6% in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

24 February 2021 22:59 IST

Daily test positivity rate (TPR) in Kozhikode district declined to 5.73% on Wednesday when 483 of the 8,424 samples tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 466 locally acquired infections and the source of 13 others is not known. Kozhikode Corporation reported 126 cases of local transmission and Vadakara had 23 cases.

A total of 742 people recovered from the infection and active case load from the district is 5,018.

